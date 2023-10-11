Carved is a brand synonymous with craftsmanship and innovation. Since 2011, they’ve designed wooden goods like phone cases, rings, and portable chargers. But they’ve quietly been building a truly unique, one of 1 EDC brand in the last few years. Drawing inspiration from nature and the rugged outdoors, Carved’s new EDC lineup of pocket knives, minimalist wallets, and iPhone 15 cases are a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality, durability, and style.

American-Made Just for You

In an era where technology dominates our lives, Carved’s wood burl products serve as a constant reminder of nature’s raw beauty. Each piece is handcrafted by their team in Elkhart, Indiana, meaning no part of their supply chain is outsourced to cheap, overseas labor like China. In line with their American-made approach, no two pieces are alike. Once a pocket knife or wallet is sold, it’s sold out and removed from the website. If you’re lucky enough to grab a piece for yourself, you’ll be the only one on the planet with it. Truly unique, one of 1 – that’s their motto.

A Fusion of Nature & Technology

The journey of a great product begins long before it’s assembled. In the case of Carved, their products are designed from the gnarly growths and deformities found on huge trees. These growths, more commonly known as “wood burls,” are viewed by the lumber industry as waste. And since they’d otherwise go to waste, Carved is giving these burls a new life. As they say, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Carved sources their burls directly from the people who harvest and collect them, and only work with a select few suppliers to ensure that the wood has been responsibly harvested – no illegal areas and never from areas inhabited by endangered species. Specifically, the EDC brand crafts each piece primarily from Buckeye and Maple burls, though they have designed cases, knives, and wallets from Maple, Oak, Willow, and Elm burls. Indiana doesn’t tend to have large enough burls, so much of the wood is sourced from Northern California and Northeastern Oregon.

Everyday Carry Essentials for the Alpha Male

Catering to the needs of men who value functionality as much as style, Carved has expanded its product range to include EDC essentials. From pocket knives that boast a perfect blend of sharpness and design to minimalist wallets that are both sleek and durable, Carved ensures that you’re equipped for any adventure.

John Webber, CEO of Carved, commented, “Our new range is a tribute to all men who embrace their masculinity and have an innate love for the outdoors. We’ve combined the rawness of nature with the precision of modern design to create products that are both functional and stylish.”

Why Carved Stands Out

Carved’s commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship sets them miles apart from the competition. The brand sources its materials responsibly, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Moreover, the artisans at Carved pour their heart and soul into each product, ensuring that customers receive nothing but the best.

About Carved

Founded in 2011, Carved has quickly risen to prominence in the tech accessory industry. Based in Elkhart, Indiana, the brand has always been at the forefront of innovation, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design. With a wide range of products that cater to tech, nature, and EDC enthusiasts alike, Carved has established itself as a brand that believes in quality, sustainability, and style.