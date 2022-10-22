Cartier is a name recognized the world over for its opulent jewelry and other upmarket lifestyle products. Another segment it caters to is classy high-end timepieces. Collectors taking a break from Swiss-made timekeeping instruments should be getting ready for a highly exclusive release from the French luxury label in November. The Pebble-Shaped Watch is back.

Like we said before, when your creative team needs more time to come up with a new design, there’s always a tried and tested workaround. Take advantage of the surge in nostalgia and bring back a classic silhouette from your portfolio. Cartier is doing just that by reintroducing this 1972 model in 2022.

The Pebble-Shaped Watch touts a 36 mm case crafted out of mirror-polished 18-karat yellow gold. Its precious metal housing distinctly matches the name but frames a dial in a diamond outline. Therefore, high horology enthusiasts prefer to call it the “baseball” as a nickname.

Even with a minor increase of 0.5 mm in size, this remains on the smaller side and is ideal for those with slim wrists. A quick check on the crown shows a blue cabochon sapphire that adorns the top. Ticking within is a 2.1 mm Calibre 430 MC (Piaget 430P) manual movement.

Cartier says it has a 40-hour power reserve and beats at a frequency of 3 Hz. Next is the brass opaline dial which sits beneath a sapphire crystal window. The Pebble-Shaped Watch features Roman numeral hour markers and a minute track in black with the signature at 12 o’clock.

Blue sword hands indicate the time. Finally, we have a beige calfskin leather strap with an 18-karat yellow gold ardillon buckle closure. Only 150 examples will be available for purchase priced at approximately $44,700 each.

Images courtesy of Cartier