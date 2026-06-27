For frequent flyers or travelers in general, there are products that have become mainstays. Your mileage may vary, but among these, a carry-on suitcase and a stylish pair of over-ear headphones are non-negotiable. Two global brands come together to offer us a curated combo. This is the Premium Audio Travel Set.

“A limited-edition audio travel set promising a seamless experience in both sound and movement. Includes Sony’s new 1000X THE COLLEXION headphones, combining ergonomic elegance with world-class sound engineering, and The Carry-on X, a refined cabin case tailored to life on the go,” writes Carl Friedrik.

On top of the duo, buyers are also getting a complimentary vachetta luggage tag to sweeten the deal. The Premium Audio Travel Set is available in two colors: Platinum/Silver and Black/Black. The former is not a completely tonal affair with contrasting shades of tan on the carrying handles and black on the telescoping, multi-stage pull-handle.

It should be obvious that the latter flaunts a totally blackout motif. The Carry-on X measures 22″ x 15″ x 9.8″ (HxWxD) and weighs 10.4 lbs. The hard-shell suitcase rides on 360-degree Hinomoto silent spinner wheels for a smooth rolling action. For seamless inspections at the airport, TSA-approved locks keep the contents secure during transport.

Next in the Premium Audio Travel Set is the pair of full-size headphones. Arriving in shades matching their suitcase counterpart, each 1000X THE COLLEXION sports a faux leather headband and polished metal parts. For uninterrupted relaxation, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 filters out background noise. A full charge lasts up to an entire day.

Images courtesy of Carl Friedrik/Sony