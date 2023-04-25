For the cashless society, cardholders are the way to go. Not only can they hold your credit cards, debit cards, or IDs. They also make good storage for a few paper bills. But when it comes to cardholders, you need to look for one that not only offers your cards and data protection but also style. Take the limited-edition Carl Friedrik × Secrid Cardprotector.

It offers a blend of durability and elegance in a minimalist yet timeless design. It elevates the everyday cardholder with materials and construction guaranteed for life. This everyday carry features an exterior made from smooth, vegetable-tanned Vachetta leather by Artigiano del Cuoio from Tuscany, Italy. The leather is then reinforced by robust automotive-inspired stitching, those found on steering wheels, to guarantee its durability. This stitching method is inherently tough and will not come undone.

Meanwhile, an aluminum case not only protects your cards from damage. But it also prevents data theft with its built-in RFID-blocking technology. Best of all, the Carl Friedrik × Secrid Cardprotector is compact yet amazingly spacious. It is only 2.52″ long and has a height and width of 4″ and 0.47″, respectively.

This cardholder builds on the adage that less is more. It can store eight cards. Six within the RFID-blocking aluminum case and they are easily accessible via Secrid’s patented lever mechanism. The other two cards and a key fob can easily fit in the external side pocket. You can also stow away a few notes or paper bills in the same pocket. The Carl Friedrik × Secrid Cardprotector comes in three colorways namely Cognac, Black, and Chocolate.

