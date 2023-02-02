The Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 Team has teamed up with London-based leather & travel goods brand Carl Friedrik to introduce a limited-edition carry-on suitcase that features colors and materials inspired by the Italian Formula One Team. The SCarl Friedrik × Scuderia AlphaTauri Carry-On guarantees it can handle the rigors of relentless travel.

The bespoke carry-on suitcase also has the right combination of timeless style, durability, and functionality. Carl Friedrik not only designed it to be practical. It is also ultra-functional with a stylish design inspired by Scandinavian minimalism.

The Carl Friedrik × Scuderia AlphaTauri Carry-On boasts a sleek navy-chrome shell with dark navy and has Italian leather handles and trims. It has subtle white branding as a nod to Scuderia AlphaTauri’s trademark colors. It also comes with 360° Japanese silent spinner wheels for effortless navigation and a high-impact resistant polycarbonate shell. Finishing off the design is a durable aluminum lock frame and a strong telescopic handle. Meanwhile, the two open interior compartments come with removable compression straps and pad, and subtle zip pockets.

Franz Tost, Team Principal of Scuderia AlphaTauri, has this to say about the collaboration: “Scuderia AlphaTauri represents elegance and lifestyle in the Formula One paddock, that’s why a premium and fashionable brand like Cark Friedrik is a great fit for our team. Tost speaks of his delight to welcome Carl Friedrik to the team, and that the brand looks forward to traveling around the world with their bespoke carry-on luggage.

Meanwhile, Niklas Oppermann, Carl Friedrik Co-Founder, has this to say about the Carl Friedrik × Scuderia AlphaTauri Carry-On. “Having listened to (F1 driver) Pierre Gasly, it’s clear how intense the Formula One travel schedule is. The Scuderia AlphaTauri team requires high-performance luggage to ease the burden of near-constant travel.

Images courtesy of Carl Friedrik