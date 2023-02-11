The Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest is for hardworking people who want all-day comfort and warmth in cold conditions. It comes with its own heating system that adjusts according to the wearer’s environment and activity level.

This innovative wear is powered by clim8 Intelligent Thermal Technology that runs on a 7.4V 3000 mAh Rechargeable Li-ion Battery. The system offers three heat zones: two on the chest and one on the back. There is also a Control Module with an indicator light and tap function. The system allows for personalized thermo-regulation and real-time temperature monitoring.

You don’t need to change into multiple clothes or wear layers of clothing just to stay warm when you have the Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest on. It stays snug on the body for efficient heating and the shell itself is strong and durable. It uses 100% Cordura nylon and 100% polyester insulation. Meanwhile, it uses a mixture of nylon, polyester, and PU film for the side paneling, collar, and bottom hem.

This vest is easy to use. Simply download the clim8 app on your smartphone and pair it using Bluetooth. The app lets you set your desired temperature and the vest will handle the rest. Moreover, it comes with an auto On/Off wearing interface that detects when you wear it on or take it off. Its smart battery system also maximizes usage and ensures longevity.

The Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest comes with two exterior lower zip pockets and the right pocket has a slot for the included battery. The drawcord-adjustable hem offers added coverage to keep you warm.

Images courtesy of Carhartt