Carhartt WIP x Converse turns their attention from the basketball court to the half-pipe with their recent collaboration. They have reworked the classic One Star Pro and Fastbreak Pro with workwear materials to make them more durable and stylish and release them under the Carhartt WIP x Converse Cons skateboard line.

Forget the duck canvas-friendly brown and navy woodland camouflage patterns. The collaboration brings the low-top One Star Pro and mid-top Fastbreak Pro in white leather and sail nubuck uppers. Contrasting the clean shades of white are stark black for the laces that run across the leather-lined suede tongue. The inner lining also comes in a black leather coating.

Meanwhile, the midsoles are in gloss black. Completing the new silhouette are the light brown bottoms and gum toes that feature on the toe traction and outsoles. These are grippy gum soles that would definitely work great for boarding. Unlike in the classic Fastbreak Pro, cream-colored suede and leather only covers the forefoot and not the heel area.

The Carhartt WIP x Converse CONS Skate Shoes also keeps the branding subtle with the accents cut out and imprinted on the upper and lateral heels. The Carhartt logo is seamlessly integrated with the CONS logo on the tongue.

As for comfort, the Wach Carhartt WIP x Converse CONS Skate Shoes uses the same cushioning found in the Converse CX silhouette so they’re guaranteed to be comfortable. Plus, they come in a thicker and quilted construction for shock absorption, which is ideal when you’re pounding on those kickflips. These limited-edition shoes drop on March 31 through the Converse website.

Images courtesy of Converse