Capella Ubud in Bali, Indonesia, is a luxury resort located in the heart of lush green forests. It offers an immersive and truly authentic experience of Balinese culture with a blend of modern luxury.

This resort offers 22 spacious tents designed by architect Bill Bensley and inspired by the early European settlers from the 1800s. These unique tents blend harmoniously with their breathtaking untouched natural surrounding to make your stay truly memorable and relaxing.

Guests at the Capella Ubud resort can pick tents from the Keliki Valley, River, Rainforest, Terrace, and The Lodge. Each tent has one bedroom, large outdoor decks, indoor and outdoor bathrooms, and outdoor dining areas. They also have oversized daybeds and private pools. Guests have exclusive access to the “Officer’s Tent” living room and enjoy the tailored service of a Capella Culturist 24 hours a day.

The Lodge tents offer amazing uninterrupted views of the lush Keliki valley. They are for a group or family as it is more spacious with an open-plan living room and a king-sized bed in the master bedroom. There’s also a twin bedroom with two double beds and a large wooden deck with two large daybeds. It also has two bathrooms (one featuring a Japanese bathtub and one with a hand-hammered copper bath). Moreover, guests have private access to a 19 sqm pool.

Aside from the accommodations, Capella Ubud resort also offers a wide range of activities and amenities. These include a fitness center, a spa offering Balinese treatments, and an infinity pool overlooking the forest. The on-site restaurant, The Api Jiwa, offers a mix of local and international cuisine which guests can enjoy in the restaurant or in the comfort of their tent. The resort also has a bar that serves cocktails, wines, beer, and an assortment of spirits.

Images courtesy of Capella Hotels