The Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool from Germany’s Canyon Bicycles is a great help on the road during mid-ride maintenance on your bike. It helps with quick adjustments, tubeless repairs, and flat tires. This tool comes with 10 functions in a lightweight and compact design perfect for travel.

This mini tool packs three features, thus its name, in a unique design that combines a ratcheting wrench, a Dynaplug tubeless repair plugger, and a CO2 inflator for presta (press-on function) and Schrader valves. The black zinc-coated upper half of the tool incorporates a 90-click ratchet head compatible with four S2 steel tool double-ended bit attachments, both Allen and Torx. Those attachments offer 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, and 6-mm Allen bits along with TX6 and TX25 Torx bits.

Meanwhile, unscrew the removable lower half and you will find the Dynaplug tubeless repair tool (U.S. Pat.8,707,829) with one Dynaplug already loaded, for a fast, easy-to-use, and permanent fix for tubeless tires. The anodized lower half of the Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool also doubles as a CO₂ inflator that attaches to the tire valve at one end and the CO₂ canister at the other. This double function ensures that you’ll be back on your bike and on the road in no time.

All these useful functions come in a tool that weighs just 42g and measures 96x16mm. The tool comes with a neoprene roll so you can pack it small enough to fit in your pocket or bag. The Canyon FIX 3-in-1 Minitool is a pocket essential that no rider should be without.

