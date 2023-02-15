There was no shortage of remarkable photography-related announcements in the past few months. From late 2022 to early 2023, we featured models that range from entry-level full-frame units, collaborative restorations, and luxury-tier shooters. Those due for an upgrade soon might want to check out what Canon has to offer. Budding imaging enthusiasts should consider the EOS R8.

Unless you need the top-of-the-line option, the EOS R8 is great for newbies. Upon checking the product page, both variants are now in the preorder stage. Delivery is should be around the third week of April this year. It gives you more time to really understand what it brings to the table before you decide on its purchase.

Firstly, those who can source or borrow compatible lenses should choose the body-only SKU. However, if this is your first-ever full-frame mirrorless camera, the lens kit bundle is the more practical choice. According to Canon, it “combines high-performance full-frame capabilities with a lightweight and compact design for creators ready to step up their content creation.”

Keep in mind that if your intended usage is for casual photography and portability, point-and-shoot cameras or smartphones are probably the ideal platforms. On the other hand, content creators and hobbyists who want to step up their game will find the EOS R8 up to the task.

Canon delivers a lightweight and handy body that packs a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS image sensor. Moreover, the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system off provides precision and speed in autofocus mode. Meanwhile, it can record uncropped 4k videos up to 60 fps or full-HD clips up to 180 fps. Canon also allows you to turn the EOS R8 into a live-streaming powerhouse via UVC/UAC compatibility.

Images courtesy of Canon