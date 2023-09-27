If you still need a reason to plunk down your hard-earned cash on an electric watercraft, then Candela’s C-8 Polestar just accomplished an outstanding milestone for eco-friendly boating. The battery-powered platform has been generating a lot of hype since its original unveiling and rightfully so. Now, its latest achievement might be enough to convince skeptics.

Just like EVs, the sale of emission-free vessels is also affected by range anxiety. Despite the improvements in battery technology, many are yet to be convinced to take the plunge. However, the 28-foot foiling hull managed to beat a record set by the Voltari 260 by a landslide. The latter was able to travel 79 nautical miles in 20 hours.

The C-8 Polestar, on the other hand, blew its rival out of the water with 420 nautical miles in 24 hours. This is leagues beyond expectations and shows just how far Candela developed its systems. According to company founder and CEO Gustav Hasselskog, “This feat shows that fast, electric waterborne transport over long distances is viable today, not a distant future.”

If this sounds too good to be true, then keep in mind the test was controlled carefully with multiple recharge cycles during the attempt. The C-8 Polestar was outfitted with a 69 kWh battery to run the 75 kW electric motor. It can hit a top speed of 30 knots if pushed to the absolute limit. At a cruising speed of 22 knots, it can remain operational for up to 57 nautical miles.

Its construction uses carbon fiber to keep the weight down and features deployable foiling fins, which allows the C-8 Polestar’s hull to fly above the water’s surface. This action reduces drag and contributes to its impressive mileage. Candela highlights plans to build a network of charging stations to encourage the adoption of electric boats in the future.

Images courtesy of Candela