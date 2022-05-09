Let’s take a short break from the extravagance of superyachts, megayachts, and those beyond. For our readers who prefer luxurious vessels but on a smaller scale, Canados Yachts just took the covers off its latest flagship – the Gladiator 961 Speed. Models in this range boast a balanced blend of upscale creature comforts and outstanding performance.

The Italian shipbuilder is yet to update its official page to showcase what this trim offers. However, sources reveal exciting details clients can expect when they commission the day boat. The images available are still renders, but the first-ever unit is already undergoing construction in Saint-Tropez.

Propulsion comes from a triple-engine setup with no make and model specified yet. However, Canados Yachts believes the Gladiator 961 Speed will live up to its name. The sleek 96-foot watercraft is capable of hitting more than 50 knots depending on sea conditions.

The owner is also requesting joystick controls alongside thrusters on the stern and bow. Another unique feature is the underwater camera mounted in the transom. Displays on board can view the live footage directly for various purposes such as navigating and others.

The monohull construction uses Vinylester resin lamination and E-Glass. Meanwhile, the superstructure and deck are carbon fiber. Cristiano Gatto is designing the interiors of the Gladiator 961 Speed. Within its opulent volumes are a full-beam stateroom for the owner right in the middle.

Flanking each side are twin cabins, while a VIP suite is at the bow. On the main deck of the Gladiator 961 Speed are a saloon and a lounge area at the bow. To the aft are a swim platform/open-air cinema, a grilling area, and a wet bar. Head on up to the flybridge where you can find additional lounge chairs and great views.

Images courtesy of Canados Yachts