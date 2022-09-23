As summer officially draws to a close, the cooler temperatures brought about by fall make it ideal for more outdoor adventures. Hiking will be in full swing soon and people tend to overland and camp out to reconnect with nature. Off-road enthusiasts who plan to tow a camper trailer along need to check out the NS-1.

Campworks engineers this specialized RV for longer off-grid stays. Moreover, it’s an ideal option for those who own EVs with rugged capabilities. With several all-electric SUVs and pickup trucks slated to launch soon, this is a camper trailer which also benefits the machine that pulls it along.

“Fully electric camping is here. The NS-1 is more than a camper, it’s a mobile, off-road micro-grid. With top of the line components and capacities, it is designed to reinvent the way people experience outdoor living,” says the manufacturer.

Since most EVs boast exceptional torque, compatibility shouldn’t be an issue. The camper measures 152” x 84” x 89” and will work with various mounts, racks, and other accessories. It rides on two 17” TRD wheels wrapped in 31” BFGoodrich all-terrain KO2 tires.

This gives the NS-1 up to 19 inches of ground clearance and a 25-degree departure angle. A roof rack can support a tent for additional sleeping accommodations as well as a roll-out awning. Inside, you get five cubic feet of cabinet storage and 8 cubic feet more under the bed.

Meal preparation won’t be an issue as the rear slide-out kitchen features electric induction and dual-burner cooktops. Stay cool or warm via the DC air conditioning unit and resistive heater with a heat pump. Range anxiety never becomes an issue with the NS-1’s massive battery and solar panels.

Images courtesy of Campworks