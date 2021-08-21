No matter where your outdoor adventure takes you, camping tents are always the go-to shelter. They provide a roof over your head and a place to sleep in comfort and safety. But the Campo Designs Escape M4 is unlike any tent in the market because of its retractable domed canopy.

This camping gear gives you six different positions to customize according to your camping experience. If you want full ventilation or total exposure, then you can open the canopy halfway. You can also open it a little for just enough airflow. But for full privacy, especially at night during sleep, then you simply zip up close. But even when fully closed you get unparalleled temperature control because of built-in overhead netted ventilation.

As a prerequisite with any outdoor shelter, the Campo Designs Escape M4 is completely waterproof. It also has a bathtub groundsheet to keep you and your belongings safe and dry, a rainfly, and tape-sealed seams. Plus, the domed shape of the roof allows water to easily slide off the tent. But of course, when it’s open then you expose yourself to nature’s brunt.

Moreover, it boasts a huge interior space at 70 square feet. It is a large family camping tent and can sleep four adults. It can even fit a queen size inflatable mattress and still leave plenty of room on the sides. It also sets up fast given its components, in less than 10 minutes. It uses durable hybrid aluminum poles and a fiberglass exoskeleton. The Campo Designs Escape M4 weighs 22 pounds and comes with its own carrying backpack for easy transport.

