CorePlus is a compact powerhouse that offers fast and reliable energy for all your mobile devices anytime and anywher. It’s the idael companion for travelers, digital nomads, urban commuters, professionals, and students alike. It not only has USB charging ports. But als has an AC port, which is a rare find in most pocket-sized power banks.

Choose from a 27,000 or 22,000 mAh battery capacity and get 200W of AC power (110V/220V) and 140W USB-C PD. Its swapable battery system lets you charge multiple devices, saving both time and money in the process.

CorePlus can charge five devices simultaneously, from laptops, phones, cameras, drones, and more. Aside from the AC socket and three Type-C fast charging ports, it also offers 20W wireless charging and supports 7W Apple Watch charging. It also has 100W DC and 18W USB-A ports.

This power bank can refuel a MacBook Pro twice, an iPhone up to six times, DSLR cameras up to 14 charges, and more. This way, you can document every adventure and stay connected every time even when on the plane with its airplane-friendly capacity. It can handle all your mobile devices in one go and ensure they are protected during charging.

CorePlus features a smart system that automatically detects low-current gadgets like earbuds or wearables to optimize output for safe, efficient charging. Moreover, its automotive-grade battery power ensures long-term performance and reliability, offering over 3,000 charge cycles, while retaining 80% capacity even after 3.5 years of use.

Its high-performance thermal conductive silicone pad and the cooling system also enhances durability. They keep the internal temperatures stabl to ensure safety, extend battery life, and support high-speed charging even during heavy use.

Images courtesy of CorePlus