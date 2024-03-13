Are you the type to choose a turnkey recreational vehicle or a customized one from the ground up? Well, most people choose the former for the sake of convenience, but we know some of you prefer a more hands-on approach. CampBoks feels the same way and presents a versatile solution to turn a van into a camper with its modular kit.

Barn doors or tailgate doors are both compatible with what CampBoks offers, which means more makes and models are open for customization. As of this writing, the product page lists several from Volkswagen, Peugeot, Renault, Opel, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Citroën, and others.

If the standard package feels lacking, the shop also sells optional accessories to fully kit out your ride. The CampBoks camper conversion system measures approximately 46″ x 54″ x 35″ (WxDxH) and weighs about 309 lbs. with all add-ons available included. For sustainability, its construction mostly uses wood with metal hardware and other mixed materials.

Meal preparation is a breeze with its kitchen pull-out located to the left. The setup includes a one-flame cooker which uses 230-gram screw gas cartridges and a 15-liter compressor cool box for ingredients, beverages, and other food items. Two cantilevered benches and a table can be extended when eating or drinking.

CampBoks also outfits the assembly with two 12-liter water tanks and an automatic pump. A shower attachment and its 9.8-foot hose make cleanup easy. To the right is another pull-out holding three Euro boxes for storage. At the end of the day, a convertible sitting and sleeping mattress can easily accommodate up to two adults.

“Flexible, multifunctional and securely lashed in the vehicle. Regardless of your destination, our CampBoks with their versatile functions ensure a carefree, relaxing and unforgettable vacation,” writes the manufacturer. Choose the ideal configuration that suits your needs and enjoy top-notch creature comforts anytime and anywhere.

Images courtesy of CampBoks