With so many people using Apple’s AirPods, one would think they’re the only true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that matter. However, discerning music enthusiasts are typically not easily swayed by clever marketing and are aware of other brands that offer high-fidelity sound. Take Cambridge Audio for instance. Among its lineup of products, the Melomania M100 is the only model in its category.

Consumers generally prefer more choices, but a huge catalog can be intimidating and costly for the manufacturer. Hence, the British firm intentionally narrowed down its TWS selection to a single SKU. As the company slogan says, “designed by Hi-Fi engineers, made by music.”

This is their third iteration and is the most polished one to date. Each unit packs a 10 mm recycled neodymium magnet driver that delivers powerful sound. To fine-tune the output according to your tastes, a seven-band graphic equalizer is accessible via the companion app.

For those who do not want to mess around with the settings, six preset profiles are likewise available to suit popular music genres or speech. For an ergonomic fit, the package includes two premium memory foam and three silicone eartips.

To stay competitive in a market brimming with similar options, the Melomania M100 comes with active noise cancellation technology. In addition to the passive noise-blocking capabilities of the eartips, Cambridge Audio equips the earbuds with Feed Forward And Feed Back microphones.

These detect the intensity of noise in and out of your ears and adjust the ANC level automatically for the best acoustic experience. Meanwhile, when the situation calls for awareness of your surroundings, just turn on Transparency mode.

“Melomania M100 use Class AB amplification, the same type found in many of our award-winning amps, to deliver the authentic sound quality we’re known for – even when you’re on the go,” writes Cambridge Audio. A full charge lasts up to 10 hours with 23 hours more form the included charging case. The latter is also. compatible with most Qi wireless charging systems.

