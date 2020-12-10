To combat stress and worry some people take oral medication that helps the mind relax just like the Calm Sweet Calm from HUM Nutrition. This new product helps reduce stress symptoms and promotes better sleep. Thus, resulting in waking hours filled with vigor and optimism.

This has been a crazy year what with the pandemic causing so much stress and anxiety. There’s the not knowing of what will happen when 2020 is over that is making people stir crazy with worry. Must we continue to spend most of our days cooped up in the safety and comfort of our homes? Or will the new year bring hope that we will be safe in the company of loved ones?

The good thing is humans are innately creative and adaptive. They know how to handle certain situations and know how to keep themselves calm when under duress. Suffice to say, they know how to address stress and worry. Some keep up with the things that make them happy while others turn to a more active lifestyle to trigger the release of endorphins, or chemicals in our body that help us feel happy.

Then there is the clinical path. Professionals in the field of science, nutrition, and pharmaceuticals found ways to turn nature’s healing properties into medicine. The Calm Sweet Calm, for instance, provides mental and physical support through the use of organic ingredients.

Happy and Healthy Inside and Out

HUM Nutrition caters to all things wellness, be it for the body or mind. They help consumers achieve their beauty and wellness goals with the aid of professionals in the field of nutrition. The company provides supplements that addressed each individual’s personalized needs. The Calm Sweet Calm is another breakthrough product that targets both mental and physical health. It helps manage symptoms of stress that can be debilitating both mentally and physically.

Calm Sweet Calm helps reduce levels of cortisol in your body. Cortisol is beneficial as it helps you know when you’re in danger. Thus its codename, “fight-or-flight hormone.” But too much of it has the potential to cause anxiety attacks. Naturally, when cortisol levels are minimized you are mentally alert and are able to focus or concentrate on the task at hand.

Potent and Pure Ingredients

HUM Nutrition only uses sustainably sourced and clinically proven ingredients that are pure and potent, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO to make Calm Sweet Calm. The key ingredients include Ashwagandha, otherwise called Indian ginseng or winter cherry, and L-Theanine, both proven to be beneficial in reducing stress and anxiety symptoms.

The use of Ashwagandha as a wellness supplement takes its roots from ancient India’s practice of Ayurvedic principles of natural healing. It is a medicinal herb known to reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression. It also helps with brain and memory functions.

An 8-week clinical study on the effects of Ashwagandha on 64 adults showed it greatly reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression by 72 percent. There is also a significant reduction in stress and cortisol levels by 44 and 28 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, L-Theanine promotes relaxation but without drowsiness. It is a form of amino acid commonly found in tea leaves. It provides a calming effect both mentally and emotionally. L-Theanine also helps improve focus and increase the levels of dopamine in the body so you feel happier and energetic.

Delicious and Healthy

HUM Nutrition cares for its consumers as such each Calm Sweet Calm gummy comes in an adorable heart shape. A bottle contains sixty delicious gummies that need to be taken twice daily anytime, with or without food. Expect to see good results in 4-6 weeks with continued use so it’s best to set daily reminders so you don’t miss out.

Personally, Calm Sweet Calm gave that lulling effect upon intake. But it does not force your eyes shut. Instead, you naturally drift off to sleep and amazingly wake up feeling well-rested, calm, and focused even after only less than eight hours of sleep.