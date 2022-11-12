After teasing its partnership with Vattenfall last year, CAKE debuts the Bukk Ltd for 2022. One look at this light electric off-road motorcycle and it’s clear minimalist design is one of the shop’s strong points. The only caveat so far with this new model is the allocation production run. Only 50 examples are available to order.

The Bukk Ltd comes with a lightweight yet robust chassis. The manufacturer is using extruded and forged 6061 aluminum for the frame with additional components in top-shelf aviation-grade alloys. A close-up inspection shows that despite a similar stance as CAKE’s previous offerings, but its latest electric bike is a completely fresh take.

This naked machine keeps it simple with a modest body kit. The front fender is noticeably mounted higher, while the mudguard is merged into the underside of its subframe. The spec sheet shows a wheelbase of 53.5” and a ground clearance of 13.7” to make it a capable two-wheeler on the road or trail.

It uses a combination of WP Suspension forks with and an Öhlins mono-shock for the swing arm. CAKE notes that at only 46 lbs., the Bukk Ltd’s 2.9 kWh battery is lightweight. It can fully recharge in 2.5 hours. It runs a powerful 16 kW motor that can output 309.8 lb-ft of torque.

Its top speed should be around 62 mph. The manufacturer says a full charge is enough for up to three hours of rough riding fun. The Bukk Ltd tips the scales at only 187 lbs. This makes it agile and easy to handle even on rough terrain. Reservations are now open so don’t delay and grab your unit.

Images courtesy of CAKE