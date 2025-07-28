You’re all probably aware of the running joke that what a man needs for his basic hygiene ritual is only a bar of soap. There might be some truth to this in certain scenarios, but we don’t exactly live in a perfect world. Not all personal care products are made equally. Even household names in the business can contain chemicals that can cause problems for those with sensitive skin or allergies. Your best bet would be carefully crafted formulas such as the Hair & Body Bundle by Imperial Scruff.

A Comprehensive Combo

Once again, we gentlemen need to understand that soap alone is not a complete grooming solution. Whenever possible, use it exclusively for your body, unless circumstances dictate otherwise. In fact, leading dermatologists would not recommend it for your hair. It is highly alkaline and can disrupt your scalp’s natural balance, potentially damaging your mane.

The same could be said about the 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner that’s likely in your bathroom right now. Although more convenient, it is not as effective as haircare products applied separately. Thankfully, Imperial Scruff takes the guesswork out of the equation with a curated hygiene package for men. Here’s what to expect from the Hair & Body Bundle.

A Must-Have For Your Toiletry Kit

As an all-in-one deal, you’re getting the Everyday Shampoo, Everyday Conditioner, and Body Wash. The product page reads: “Experience your daily dose of clean, premium care from head to toe with Imperial Scruff’s comprehensive three-step routine. This powerful combination features our biotin-infused Everyday Shampoo and Conditioner duo that strengthens and supports healthy hair growth, paired with our nourishing Body Wash formulated with organic coconut and sunflower oils for gentle yet effective cleansing.” Furthermore, these are safe for all hair and skin types.

Everyday Shampoo

Directions: Perhaps the most effective way to shake off sleep inertia is a cold shower. First, apply the Everyday Shampoo to wet hair and evenly distribute until you work up a nice lather. Massage thoroughly into the scalp with your fingertips, as fingernails can damage the skin. After two to three minutes, rinse off with warm water.

Notable Ingredients: Biotin, Organic Ginseng, Organic Lavender Water, and Organic Rosemary Water.

Benefits: Consistent application of the Everyday Shampoo soothes scalp irritation, maintains optimal oil balance, strengthens hair strands, and promotes fuller and thicker hair growth.

Everday Conditioner

Directions: After using and rinsing off the Everyday Shampoo, immediately follow with the Everyday Conditioner. Unlike the former, apply it generously from the mid-length section of your hair until the tips. For the best results, leave it on for at least three minutes before the final rinse.

Notable Ingredients: Organic Aloe Vera, ProVitamin B5, Organic Ginseng, Biotin, and Hydrolyzed Rice Protein

Benefits: The Everyday Conditioner is absorbed by your hair to enhance its elasticity and make it easier to style. Just like the Everyday Shampoo, it likewise encourages thicker and fuller hair growth.

Body Wash

Directions: The last but definitely not the least in Imperial Scruff’s Hair & Body Bundle is best used before rinsing off the Everyday Conditioner. This gives the latter enough time to work its magic, while you lather up with the Body Wash. Don’t forget to massage the skin gently with your fingertips in circular motions. A washcloth can also help dislodge dirt and dead skin. Once all done, rinse off everything in one go.

Notable Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil And Organic Sunflower Oil.

Benefits: Say goodbye to dry and irritated skin with Imperial Scruff’s in-house blend of mild surfactants and advanced humectants. The Body Wash locks in moisture without harsh synthetic chemicals. Despite the frothy texture upon application, it surprisingly leaves no residue.

Our Takeaway

Imperial Scruff streamlines men’s personal care with its diverse catalog of products. You can shop for these individually across four major categories, such as Beard, Body, Face, and Hair. However, we highly recommend their bundles, which offer the best bang for your buck.

The company states that all its items are never tested on animals. Meanwhile, its Beard Balm uses ethically sourced beeswax, and the rest are 100% vegan. Moreover, these are all proudly made in the United States of America — free of phthalates, parabens, and sulfates.

The set comes in three scent options. Fresh Citrus exudes notes of grapefruit, lemon, and frankincense. Meanwhile, Signature Scent touts pleasant aromas of musk, cedar, and “cool aquatic notes.” Lastly, for anyone with sensitive skin, all of the products have a Fragrance-Free option.

“From hair to skin, this bundle covers it all. Strengthen your strands, hydrate your scalp, and cleanse your body without stripping moisture. Just clean, confident care in one simple routine,” writes Imperial Scruff about the Hair & Body Bundle.

