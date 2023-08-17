If somebody asks you to name an American luxury carmaker, what would be the first that comes to mind? We’re confident that Cadillac is on top of anyone’s list and it’s for a good reason. The vehicles they make are underpinned by exceptional quality and outstanding design. As such, rumors of an all-electric version of its popular SUV are bound to generate hype. This is the Escalade IQ!

Although sustainability plans have been laid out, the marque reportedly does not plan to end production of internal combustion engines just yet. Every manufacturer has already committed to emission-free motoring by 2030 and so has Cadillac. However, there is still a strong demand for traditional powertrains which it hopes to supply at least until 2029.

Nevertheless, the mere idea of a battery-electric configuration for their best-selling mainstay should give the company a huge publicity push. This means the 2025 model year should see a simultaneous release of petrol-powered units with the green option to follow soon thereafter.

There is no exact date pegged for Escalade IQ deliveries, but it should be before the end of 2024. We never imagined the word eco-friendly SUV would apply to Cadillac, but it’s now inevitable. The three-row BEV is outfitted with two electric motors – one on each axle – for an all-wheel-drive setup.

In Normal Mode, the output should be around 680 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque. Dare to switch on Velocity Max Mode for a whopping 750 horses and 786 lb-ft of twist on demand. This setting is for adrenaline junkies as the Escalade IQ zooms from zero to 60 mph in less than five seconds.

Meanwhile, towing capacity is approximately 8000 lbs. to haul all types of cargo should you need to. A 200 kWh battery pack supplies it with enough charge for approximately 450 miles. 10 minutes on a DC fast charger can add 100 miles to curb your range anxiety.

It’s not missing in high-class appointments either as the cabin is dominated by a 55” LED infotainment screen that spans the length of the dashboard. Top-shelf upholstery and hardware should elevate the riding experience as well.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit should make the interface as user-friendly and smooth as possible. The Escalade IQ will cost about $130,000 when it hits dealerships. Are any of you planning to buy one? Tesla is about to face a lot of tough competition in the coming years.

Images courtesy of Cadillac