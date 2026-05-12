Award-winning British brand Dualit expands its lineup of kitchen appliances from toasters and kettles to ice cream makers. Unlike other machines that require pre-frozen ingredients, Dualit’s Ice Cream Maker churns them on the spot into gelato, sorbet, and more, in as little as 30 minutes.

This is Dualit’s first-ever ice cream maker, which offers a 1.2-liter capacity and a range of pre-set programmes. These include ice cream, sorbet, gelato, slushies, and frozen yoghurt. It also features Cooling Mode and Manual stirring. The latter allows you the option to refine the texture and consistency according to a recipe.

Moreover, there’s an interlocking lid with an integrated ingredient feed that lets you add all sorts of additional ingredients, like chocolate chips or nuts, while the machine is churning. Additionally, the Keep Frozen function is another great feature on Dualit’s Ice Cream Maker. It keeps your freshly churned ice cream perfectly frozen for 30-60 minutes, making it handy when hosting a party.

This way, you can prep ahead without worrying about your ice cream melting or losing its texture before serving to the guests. All pre-set programmes are accessible via a tactile rotary dial, while a digital display shows visual cues on the progress.

Dualit’s Ice Cream Maker also includes a dishwasher-safe measuring cup, spatula, and mixer attachment. What sets this machine apart from its kind is that it doesn’t require overnight freezing of the mixing bowl or the ingredients. Its powerful built-in compressor eliminates this step for convenience. This machine will be available for purchase on Dualit’s website on June 1, as well as retailers like John Lewis.

Images courtesy of Dualit