The Colonial style home located at 101&103 Old Mill Road in Greenwich, Connecticut is up for sale for $7,900,000. The property, which dates back to the 1800s, is a combination of two parcels of land that total eight acres.

The bucolic parcel includes a restored colonial-style farmhouse and an entertainment barn built in 2014. The impeccably maintained farmhouse has secluded stone terraces and pool. No expanse was spared when it underwent renovation in 2007 to 2009. It features top-of-the-line materials and luxurious finishes which seamlessly blend modern amenities with original vintage details.

The 6,389-square-foot farmhouse at 101&103 Old Mill Road boasts five bedrooms, two mudrooms, family room, a living room, study, dining room, and a separate bar room. It also has a spacious kitchen, breakfast room, and a cozy dining nook. There are four more bedrooms upstairs, some with vaulted ceilings and elegant wall coverings, while others are more traditional with large windows and plaster walls. The home features several original details including wood ceiling beams in the bathrooms and wood floors throughout.

Meanwhile, the barn, built in 2014, is painted red and features a rustic, yet modern farmhouse-style interiors. It has a huge, high-celling great room, a massive stone fireplace, a lounge/media room, office, gym, a catering kitchen, wine cellar, two bedrooms and two baths, and a covered outdoor dining.

Both the colonial farmhouse and the barn have unfinished basements for the new owners to renovate them as they please. Both structures are accessible via a gated circular driveway and flanked by acres of lush forest that further provides privacy even from the closest neighbors. The 101&103 Old Mill Road home from is listed Gideon Fountain of Houlihan Lawrence.

