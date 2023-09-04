BVLGARI may not be actively marketing its timepiece collection, but it doesn’t mean there is nothing notable in the lineup these days. After shocking the watch industry with the release of the 1.80 mm-thick Octo Finissimo which was then followed up by the ultra-minimalist Sejima Limited Edition, we never expected that a striking CarbonGold variant was in the works.

If we could sum up everything about this timepiece, we would call it the physical expression of sophisticated elegance. It may sound like there’s too much in the way of functions, but it’s practically on the modest side. To start off, the Italian luxury goods label presents two variants of its Octo Finissimo CarbonGold: Automatic and Perpetual Calendar.

It’s easy to guess which is which among the duo, but the Automatic is tagged as reference 103779, while the Perpetual Calendar goes by reference 103778. BVLGARI opts for 18k rose gold to contrast the intricate patterns of the watches’ carbon construction. Both have a diameter of 40 mm but vary in thickness at 6.9 mm and 7.6 mm, respectively. As you can see, these are impressively slim accessories for your wrist.

Another aspect wherein each differs, is the dial. The Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Automatic features your basic timekeeping function with the seconds hand sub-dial located at 7 o’clock. Meanwhile, the Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Perpetual Calendar opts for a busier configuration with subsidiary indicators for the date, month, day, and retrograde leap year.

BLVGARI is known for small yet outstanding details such as the rose gold crown topped by a black ceramic insert. The Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Automatic is powered by a Caliber BVL 138, while the Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Perpetual Calendar runs on a Caliber BVL 305. These are self-winding movements with a 60-hour power reserve.

