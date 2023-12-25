The name Bushnell is often associated with binoculars and scopes because it specializes in these outdoor products. But the brand has also turned to making tactical flashlights. Take the Bushell The Bushnell 2000 Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight, which offers reliable lighting for emergencies or general use.

It has two light mode output: high and low. It boasts an 8-hour runtime under high mode output, which is 2000 lumens of bright light that spreads far and wide. Specifically, a 115 meter beam distance which is great for perimeter sweeps. This mode makes an ideal choice during blackouts or emergency search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, this torch runs for an amazing 32 hours under low mode at 132 lumens with a beam distance of 29 meters. This flashlight is also outdoor-adventure ready. It is IPx4-rated weather resistant, which means it can withstand splashes of water or a little moisture, making it suitable to use under light rain or for workouts.

The Bushnell 2000 Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight features a long elongated shell made from anodized aluminum. It runs on dual rechargeable 18650 batteries, which is credited for its long runtime even under high mode. It recharges via a built-in USB-C charging port.

This portable light sits comfortably in the hands and slips nicely in deep pockets at a very sleek and lightweight design. It weighs only ‎16 oz. (0.45kg) and measures 12.91″ x 7.6″ x 2.91″. Likewise, it doesn’t heat up when used under high mode for a prolonged time even for eight hours. The Bushnell 2000 Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight is built tough and ready for action thanks to a quick-charging feature.

Images courtesy of Bushnell