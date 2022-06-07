Some vehicles earn a loyal following through performance and word of mouth. Others become pop culture icons when films feature them alongside the leading actors. A great example would be the 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the movie “Bullitt.” Here is a 1978 Pontiac Firebird brought to us by Bring A Trailer.

If you’ve seen “Smokey and the Bandit,” then this Trans Am should be familiar. Not only is it the car Burt Reynolds drove in the film, but he actually acquired chassis number 2U87L8N183594 in 2016. Originally, it was presented in platinum but underwent a makeover by Restore a Muscle Car of Nebraska.

The 1978 Pontiac Firebird now sports a black and gold colorway just like in the movie. The auction house notes the vehicle comes with fog lights, vented fenders, dual exhaust outlets, a Shaker hood, a rear spoiler, and a rear CB antenna. The front and rear glass likewise show vinyl stickers.

Under the hood is an 8.2-liter V8 by Butler Performance mated to a Tremec five-speed manual transmission. It touts a set of 18” RAMC snowflake-style wheels with gold embellishments. These are then wrapped in Nitto NT555R tires. Wilwood calipers and drilled slotted rotors provide stopping power for this 1978 Pontiac Firebird.

QA1 coilovers should deliver a smooth ride, while Detroit Speed mini-tubs adorn the rear wheel wells. Inside the 1978 Pontiac Firebird are black leather upholstery, while the seats feature gold inserts and piping. You can also spot a Hurst shifter, a Cobra CB radio, a Pioneer CD player, JL audio speakers, and Burt Reynolds’ signature on the glove back in gold.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer