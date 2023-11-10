Zero Motorcycles is one of the first few companies to help turn emission-free bikes mainstream. Founded in 2006, it never wavered in its goal to encourage all-electric motoring on two wheels and that passion resulted in a foothold in the eco-friendly mobility scene. They’ve certainly come a long way from a humble lineup which now includes the 2024 DSR/X.

During the early days of its publicity, the FX series became the poster boy for the firm based in Santa Cruz, California. It promised exhilarating action both on and off the road with its rugged enduro profile. With the arrival of the 2024 DSR/X buyers now have a sleeker and bolder machine that’s also equipped to handle dynamic changes in terrain. In short, it was eager to match its rider’s desire for adventure.

To withstand the rigors out in the wild, Zero Motorcycles endows the all-electric dual-sport silhouette with a steel trellis frame. Of course, the chassis underwent optimization to ensure outstanding durability and weight savings. Meanwhile, the components are likewise arranged specifically for optimal weight distribution and a class-leading ground clearance of 9.7 inches.

Supplying power to its Z-Force 75-10X direct drive motor variant is specially tuned for the rigo motor is a 17.3 kWh Z-Force lithium-ion battery that can fully charge in 2.7 hours on a 220V outlet. Twist the throttle and the 2024 DSR/X generates 100 horsepower and 169 lb-ft of torque. The top speed is listed at 112 mph while the range should be around 179 miles in urban settings and 107 miles on the highway when pushed to the absolute limit.

Its suspension setup features adjustable Showa forks and mono-shock with 7.48 inches of travel on both ends. Stopping power is provided by Bosch Advanced MSC brake systems. We have a 19″ x 3″ front rim and a 17″ x 4.5″ rear wheel each shod in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires. The 2024 Zero Motorcycles DSR/X is available in a Tungsten paint job.

