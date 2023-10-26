Unless you own the Cybertuck, every other Tesla model is not exactly equipped for the trails. Sure, they can handle a rough patch or two, but prolonged use beyond paved roads will eventually damage your EV. Nevertheless, a Chinese supplier of aftermarket parts recently unveiled an off-road conversion kit for the Model Y and Model 3.

PU.LABO is headquartered close to Shanghai and is the first to offer a comprehensive upgrade package for the models specified earlier. Data pulled from surveys show a huge demand for EVs in China. In fact, almost every marque in the country already released their platforms commercially, while others are in the late stages of development.

On the other hand, Tesla also enjoys immense popularity there and considers the Chinese market its second largest after North America. Given the Cybertruck is yet to reach local dealerships, PU.LABO’s off-road conversion kit is a cool alternative for outdoor enthusiasts who want to endow their rides with rugged capabilities normally found on SUVs and pickup trucks.

The manufacturer assures interested parties that its Tesla off-road conversion kit is more than just a suspension lift. As noted by a blog post, it took the team more than three years of research, development, and testing to nail down the exact formula optimised for the Model 3 and Model Y.

There are over 25 components in the bundle to provide you with exceptional adjustability. Depending on the configuration needed for the expedition, it can range from an additional 2.5” to 5” with a maximum travel of 8” according to PU.LABO. Its parts are fabricated out of 4130 chromoly steel, 7075 aviation-grade aluminum, and heavy-duty steel.

Outfitting your Tesla Model Y or Modely 3 with PU.LABO’s off-road conversion kit does not come cheap. Expect to spend around $15,000 for the entire set. We know the cost is steep, but it’s the only way to turn your plain EV into a lean, mean, overlanding machine.

Images courtesy of PU.LABO