When the stateside options for motorhomes are not to your liking, the European market has plenty to offer. Germany has a bustling RV scene, and Bürstner is one of the leading names in the business. As long as the total importation cost is within your budget, the Signature SMT delivers top-class creature comforts whenever and wherever it’s needed.

Since the customer is always right, like most companies that deal in these types of platforms, it’s open to customizations. However, even the most luxurious appointments won’t cut it without a reliable machine at its core. Unlike the Signature SFT, a smaller variant based on the Fiat Ducato chassis, this is built around a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Specifically, the Signature SMT rides on an AL-KO low frame. Depending on the client, the shop can equip it with a 2.0-liter or 2.2-liter engine, mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Also, the output is approximately 150 horsepower. Depending on the version, the overall length is approximately 24-25 feet.

For the folks that are on the tall side, a 6′ 6″ standing headroom is enough so you don’t need to stoop inside the camper. Speaking of the habitation side, there are four standard layouts to sleep anywhere from two to five adults. The single-cab section accommodates two people on swivel seats, while an extra rotating bench is behind the driver.

Ambient lighting, acoustic fabric, and a continuous floor level help create a cozy atmosphere. In addition to the pull-down bed, the compact kitchen also expands to aid with meal preparation and ingredient storage. When nature calls, the Signature SMT features a bathroom with a unique sliding mechanism that separates the cassette toilet, shower, and sink with a faucet.

Images courtesy of Bürstner