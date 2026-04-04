Since current propulsion systems are still far from completely green, shipbuilders have no choice but to explore other options. It seems that among the available eco-friendly alternatives, the most practical are sails. The A100 is a concept megayacht with two towering masts and generous volumes for owners to customize accordingly.

From a naval architect’s standpoint, there are caveats to consider when a vessel intends to harness the wind and navigate the world’s waters. Firstly, Mother Nature is fickle and may refuse to cooperate when your sailing yacht needs her. Secondly, there is no means to predict the direction and strength of these natural forces.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t mean the A100 becomes a sitting duck when there’s barely a breeze. According to the press releases, there are hints of special means to harvest clean energy from the wind and water. It’s safe to say these will rely on highly efficient turbines to generate electricity when the megayacht is in motion.

Speaking of movement, Rob Doyle Design and Van Geest Design both envision the use of high-performance DynaRig sails. These are mounted on rotating masts, which adapt to the ever-changing movements of the wind. Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of luxurious furnishings and amenities for those on board the A100 to enjoy.

Perhaps, the best highlight this vessel brings to the marina is its so-called “space deck” — an upper deck covered with a glass roof. The space should feel open and provide breathtaking views of the sky and the surrounding area. This section also houses the bridge, a wellness area, a gym, and a lounge area to socialize in. Overall, the A100 is a magnificent concept to behold.

Images courtesy of Rob Doyle Design/Van Geest Design