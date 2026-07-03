In the same vein as luxury carmakers, there are RV manufacturers and camper conversion shops that also offer customization services. For the sake of convenience and frugality, most of us are fine with turnkey selections, but some prefer to be more involved in the process. Exclusive Outfitters shares one such example it calls the Obsidian.

Before any work can start, it’s extremely essential to pick a reliable machine. For the Obsidian, it’s owners goal was something rugged. One that can handle rough but rewarding fun from overlanding, and other types of off-road mischief. Hence, they went with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

We must say the client shares our exquisite taste for understated paint schemes. True to its name, the camper conversion flaunts a primary coat of Matte Metallic Charcoal gray alongside matte black accents. Even the parts, which usually come in chrome, adopt the same stealthy shade.

Almost every aspect of this project is a meticulous selection of components. These include the proprietary EO poptop tent, Aluminess Recon front bumper, Aluminess roof rack, Van Compass 4.3 suspension system, AMP electric running boards, and Method wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires, to name a few.

Its 144-inch wheelbase allowed the team to fully optimize the interior courtesy of the company’s EO Flex Space platform. Off-grid stays are likewise encouraged thanks to an array of 400W solar panels, a 630 Ah lithium battery bank, 2,000W pure sine inverter, and an Espar diesel heater.

Exclusive Outfitters likewise kits out the exterior with auxiliary LED lighting systems and a Nomadic electric awning. “Obsidian is proof that the best builds come from the best clients. This one knew what he wanted, understood what it took to build it right, and trusted us with the rest.”

Images courtesy of Exclusive Outfitters