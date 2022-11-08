As most of us refresh our wardrobe this season, let’s not forget about our footwear as well. We tend to focus on clothes and outerwear as the temperature begins to drop. However, let’s check out some of the cool kicks we can rock this season. Burberry presents the Logo Detail – a dapper pair of leather sneakers.

While many choose to go with boots, others prefer their shoes with a lower top. If you side with the latter, then the Logo Detail is a stylish option for your feet. These slip-on style silhouettes look classy with the black calf leather upper with white trims to contrast the otherwise dark colorway.

The London, England-based fashion house is going for simple elegance with the Logo Detail as its signature tartan-check pattern is noticeably absent. Instead, we have a stealthy yet striking profile from the smooth Italian-tanned leather with color-matching stitching.

Simplicity is the name of the game here as there are no laces to take away from its sleek form. Meanwhile, the heel counter echoes the aesthetic detail close to the tongue. The elastic gusset, plush padded collar, and inner lining should provide a snug yet comfortable fit.

The black footbed shows the Burberry branding in white. Next is the heel, which sports the embossed signature against a knurled background. The texture is also visible toward the front which is a nice touch. Next are the red trims that line the midfoot section of the midsole on both sides. Burberry also has the Logo Detail in white if you prefer it with a lighter hue instead.

Images courtesy of Burberry