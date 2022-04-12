When carmakers announce limited-edition trims for their flagship rides, collectors waste no time and place their orders. The number of allocated examples varies and those with slightly smaller production runs usually sell out almost immediately. One-offs, on the other hand, are a different breed. Bugatti unveils a stunning Chiron Super Sport dubbed the “Vagues de Lumière.”

Much like other luxury marques, the French high-performance automotive manufacturer offers a bespoke customization service. Basically, Bugatti’s Sur Mesure program allows clients with bottomless wallets to design almost every aspect of their vehicle. Therefore, this Chiron Super Sport touts a colorway you won’t find on any other unit.

The name “Vagues de Lumière” means “waves of light” in English and is appropriate given the visuals. It flaunts a metallic blue coat with orange hand-painted graphics spread across the exterior surfaces. According to sources, these special liveries represent how the light forms on various aerodynamic curves of the Chiron Super Sport’s body.

Shifting our attention to the iconic horseshoe grille, there’s the number 38 in orange. Also, the surround appears to be in black chrome. Glossy carbon fiber trims line the underside of the Vagues de Lumière. We can spot it on the front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and on the structures that wrap around the taillights.

Inside the cockpit, the leather upholstery and other elements are predominantly in bright orange. The shade is likewise on the wheels and the Bugatti emblem at the back of the Chiron Super Sport. Just like the standard versions of the hypercar, the Vagues de Lumière packs the same specifications.

Images courtesy of Bugatti