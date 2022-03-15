Even the hardiest of drinkers will likely pass out before they completely finish off a bottle of whiskey, right? However, there are those who can swig like a sailor and find a bottle or two lacking. On average, the amber spirits come in 700 ml to 750 ml containers. However, Buffalo Trace Distillery is offering the O.F.C. Vintage 1982 in 6-liter bottles.

You’re looking at more than a gallon of bourbon stored in a bottle that’s nine times the size of regular offerings and stands about 2 feet. Unopened, these 6-liter O.F.C. Vintage 1982 bottles tip the scales at 22.5 lbs, which gives your arms and wrist a workout in every pour.

This is the first release from Buffalo Trace Distillery’s with a vintage indicated on the label. It has been aging for about 40 years and we know many have been eagerly waiting for a taste. Unfortunately, not all can sample this special blend of the O.F.C. Vintage 1982. You see, all five of the 6-liter bourbon bottles are heading to auction.

Each hand-cut crystal bottle of the O.F.C. Vintage 1982 features inlaid lettering in copper and ships with a wooden display case. Buffalo Trace Distillery even includes a provenance card with details about the contents. In line with modern trends, each bottle of whiskey will be in the form of NFTs on Blockbar.

The five-day auction will see a starting bid of $25,000 with payments in the form of cryptocurrencies like Fiat or Ethereum. Not to worry because winning bids will receive the actual bottle along with an invitation to visit Buffalo Trace Distillery. Proceeds from the O.F.C. Vintage 1982 auction will benefit several nonprofits selected by the distiller.

Images courtesy of Buffalo Trace Distillery