Buck takes one of its iconic knives, the Buck 110 Folding Hunter, for a modern spin this month as part of its Buck of the Month program, which sees a knife presented in a unique version and produced in limited quantities. It comes in a new scale and blade steel upgrade but retains most of its original features that knife enthusiasts love.

These include the silhouette and compact size of its predecessor. The knife clocks in at 8.6″ long (the blade at 3.75″ long) and is lightweight at just 6.6 oz. It also retains the drop point blade as well as the handle ergonomics and the back lock.

But for this month, the Buck 110 Folding Hunter gets a couple of upgrades. The scale, which traditionally comes in wood, is now a black marbled carbon fiber. Likewise, the bolster, which is usually made of brass, has been swapped with that made of silver barehead nickel.

Moreover, this exclusive model features comes in a satin finished, BOS heat treated S30V steel blade. As opposed to the former 420H steel. Then there’s the extended nail nick is also notable, which makes it easy to open the knife in general. Rounding up the features of this EDC is the removable deep carry pocket clip for portability and quick easy access.

The Buck 110 Folding Hunter is proudly made in the U.S.A. with the utmost care to guarantee the best workmanship and material. Each blade undergoes rigorous heat treated process and quality performance test to ensure high performance quality and durability. This design is only available in 750 pieces so best to get your hands on one now.

Images courtesy of Buck Knives