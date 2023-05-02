Long-time outdoor industry veteran Delian Scudder founded Bubba Goose Design, an upstart brand that makes only the highest quality bags in the market. It has everything from trunk bags, backpacks, utility pouches, and more. But its Bubba Goose Duffel Bag is one that any outdoor enthusiast or avid traveler should have because it’s designed for adventure.

This is an incredibly durable weekender duffel bag made in America and hand-cut and sewn in Seattle, Washington. It is made from 90% recycled materials including Military grade RX30 X-PAC, which contains 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric. It is also made from 1000 denier DuPont Cordura, a nylon fabric with excellent tear strength and abrasion resistance. It is also tough and versatile.

Moreover, the Bubba Goose Duffel Bag features a Kevlar-reinforced nylon laminate. Kevlar is known to be resistant to heat and does not easily get cut or punctured. For added durability, the Bubba Goose Duffel Bag also features US Military surplus webbing and buckles, along with an extra large heavy-duty #10 YKK coil zipper for further water resistance. Suffice it to say, this bag is ready to tackle whatever the great outdoors brings.

Best of all, all these great features come in a lightweight design. Despite it being tough, it is surprisingly light at just 1.1 pounds for the Large size, which has a volume capacity of 34.26 liters. This bag also comes in Medium (23.81 liters) and Small (11.35 liters) sizes. Aside from the interior storage, it also comes with two quick-access zippered exterior pockets and leather zipper pulls.

Images courtesy of Bubba Goose Design