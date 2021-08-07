The 2022 Dakar Rally is shaping up to be an exciting one with the world’s leading carmakers teasing exciting new machines. Just last week, we learned of Audi’s plan to compete with the hybrid RS Q E-Tron rally car. Now, we have Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) and its Prodrive Hunter T1+ to watch out for come race day.

Instead of just mulling about their 2021 outing, the BRX team are busy learning from their mistakes and adjusting. The tweaks they are making are not only for boosting performance. These are, in fact, to abide by the latest regulations set by the FIA.

“We are very pleased the organisers have addressed the disparity in regulations between the buggies and the four wheel drive T1 cars, where larger tyres had an advantage over rough terrain,” said BRX team principal, Gus Beteli.

With the new rules in place, both 4WD and 2WD configurations will be more balanced. To be specific, the bodywork, suspension, and drivetrain are receiving some upgrades. BRX notes that the suspension now boasts longer dampers and wishbones. Travel is now set at 350 mm from 280 mm.

Now that the Prodrive Hunter T1+ rides on bigger 17-inch wheels with 37-inch all-terrain tires and larger brake systems. What follows is a wider stance at 2.3 meters from 2 meters. As for the bodywork, BRX is keeping the familiar aerodynamic silhouette of its predecessor.

BRX is already using the T1 version, while Prodrive Hunter T1+ is under construction. The team estimates that it should be ready for testing in September. This should give their drivers enough time to adjust to the new driving dynamics and handling before the 2022 Dakar Rally.

Images courtesy of BRX