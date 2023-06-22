Brunello Cucinelli x Oliver Peoples Folding Sunglasses are the quintessential summer wear. Not only are they fashionable and provide protection from UV rays, but they are also travel-friendly as they pack down small.

This eyewear adapts a folding mechanism, so it packs small during travel or when not in use. It has hinges on the bridge and in the middle of the temples allowing it to fold down in a compact size. They offer optimal comfort when worn and add a distinctive yet functional design.

Moreover, the Brunello Cucinelli x Oliver Peoples Folding Sunglasses are complemented by the exclusive Breath Logo that celebrates the collaboration. The logos only become visible when the lenses fog up. The Solomeo skyline appears on one lens and the Oliver Peoples iconic symbol on the other.

Meanwhile, a tiny filigree design inspired by the architecture of Solomeo embellishes the metal temple core and the logos on the tips are skillfully hand-graved by Italian artisans. The lenses are made from the classic eyewear material, acetate, which underwent a handcrafted technique to make them smooth, uniform, and strong yet light to wear.

Then there’s the crystal photochromic sun lenses that offer 100% UV protection. They are also anti-reflective, smudge-proof, anti-fog for clear visibility, and scratch-resistant. Conveniently, the interior packaging for the Brunello Cucinelli x Oliver Peoples Folding Sunglasses is designed to be reused and stored. Thanks to its self-assembly structure, it can be flattened so it doesn’t take up a lot of space when stored. This eyewear is available in different colorways including Black, Raintree, and Havana.

Images courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli