BrüMate’s Hopsulator Trio is a 3-in-1 insulated can cooler that keeps your drinks ice-cold and piping hot. It features a double-walled stainless steel with an extra layer of copper layer to keep your beverage 20x colder than a standard neoprene can cooler. This way, your last sip is just as refreshing as the first.

Aside from beer, soda, and other cold drinks, it also keeps coffee, tea and other hot drinks piping hot, making it the ideal choice to bring during outdoor adventures. You can choose either icy cold or very hot beverage to perk you up.

BrüMate’s Hopsulator Trio is a 3-in-1 cooler can is also easy to use. Its fuss-free design lets you slide your canned drink into the cooler. It fits all 16oz and 19oz cans and 16oz Coors as well as Miller Aluminum bottles and 12oz tandard cans. It does not fit slim cans of 12oz Coors cans although BrüMate sells a freezable adapter to enable a perfect fit.

Then a push of the BevLock lid secures your canned drink in place and convert the cooler into a 100% leakproof tumbler. Meanwhile, a Push-Lock technology lets you easily insert or replace your cans without unscrewing the gasket and a non-slip base prevents the can cooler from tipping.

BrüMate’s Hopsulator Trio is a 3-in-1 cooler can also does not leave unsightly condensation rings on your table or anywhere you place it on. Its exterior remains superbly dry and cool so you don’t burned when carrying piping hot drinks or have wet palms from holding ice-cold beverages.

