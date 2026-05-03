New Yok-based brand Brooklyn Steel Co. expands its presence in home electronics with the release of its first-ever espresso machine, the Talos 20. The machine promises to deliver an elevated, café-quality experience within the home in a user-friendly interface.

Designed to transform daily coffee rituals, the machine makes the coffee experience at home “more intentional, personal, and accessible.” It features a design easily operable by beginners and aspiring baristas. It combines precision engineering with an intuitive, all-in-one design that eliminates the need for multiple coffee making paraphernalia.

Talos 20 integrates professional-grade performance in a streamlined and nostalgic design. It’s posited to compete with higher-end espresso machines, like Breville, but at a more reasonable price point. For starters, it comes with its own conical burr grinder with 27 adjustable settings for precise, fresh grinding every time.

Moreover, the machine saves your preferred settings and delivers consistent espresso automatically with each use thanks to the grind, extraction, and temperature being programmable.

Additionally, Talos 20 is equipped with a 20-Bar Italian pump for rich, café-quality espresso and features a real-time pressure gauge for dialling in espresso extraction. Meanwhile, a PID temperature control + dual Thermoblock System results in consistent heat and faster transitions between pulls. Lastly, the 360° steam wand easily provides microfoam milk and silky milk for latte art.

“We designed this machine to deliver consistent, café-style performance at home in a way that is straightforward and easy to use,” said Allison Picard, Product Development Manager at Core Home.”

What sets Talos 20 apart from any entry-level options is the inclusion of a commercial-size 58-millimetre portafilter. It also comes with a full suite of barista tools. These include a dosing ring, tamper, tamping mat, milk pitcher, single and double filter baskets, and cleaning supplies.

Images courtesy of Brooklyn Steel Co.