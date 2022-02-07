It is very difficult to keep track of all the awesome automotive units heading to auction this year. A good tip would be to regularly check the lineup of prestigious events. It might be already too late, but we just want to showcase this custom 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition. Barrett-Jackson shares more about this bespoke build dubbed the “Bronco 66.”

We hate to break the bad news, but this machine is already spoken for to the tune of $500,000. The hammer dropped in Scottsdale, Arizona last week. The organizers note that all the proceeds from its sale will benefit the Pope Francis Center. The Jesuit ministry based in Detroit, Michigan provides various assistance to the homeless in the community.

Ford shares more about the one-off and the platform it draws inspiration from. The Bronco 66 is a modern take on the modified 1980 Bronco which serviced Pope John Paul II during his 1979 visit to the United States. The iconic original is now in the care of the Secret Service to this day.

As indicated earlier, the donor vehicle is a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition. As such, it comes with a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost power plant that generates 310 horsepower with 400 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and features a two-speed Advanced 4×4 system.

Barrett-Jackson then also points out the Bronco 66 “includes seven G.O.A.T. modes to go over any type of terrain.” The HOSS system aids in its traversal of obstacles you might encounter while on an expedition. It’s wearing a coat of Wimbledon White with Rapid Red stripes on the hood and doors. The cabin likewise touts the white/black/red motif of the exterior. Finally, special badging denotes its unique status.

Images courtesy of Ford/Barrett-Jackson