Classic pony cars are never going out of style. Manufacturer regularly update their lineup with modern versions of these, but the timeless appeal of old-school rides remains. Unless you own one in great condition, most people turn to restomods. When there’s no time for weekend projects like it, Bring A Trailer has a 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR with your name on it.

Ford’s iconic muscle car has been the favorite platform for the legendary American high-performance vehicle outfit. The one in the auction house’s possession appears to be in remarkable condition and comes in a stealthy Raven Black coat with white side stripes.

So far, true mileage is unknown but, the instruments read 30,000 miles. Let us give you a short background story about this beautiful machine. Bring A Trailer notes that it is one of 1,053 examples that were dubbed “King of the Road” fastbacks built from May to July in 1968.

Originally sold by Healy Motors LTD in Edmonton – in Alberta, Canada, the vehicle then went through a refurbishment in 2014. The current owner finally got it in 2020. Beneath the bonnet is a Ford 428 Cobra Jet V8 engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. It sports a set of 15″ alloy wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich rubber.

We’re also looking at a 3.50:1 Traction-Lok differential. This 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR now boasts power steering and air conditioning to go along with the black vinyl upholstery of the interior. Other add-ons include the fiberglass hood with ram air scoops and grille-mounted fog lights.

Despite its pristine visage, Bring A Trailer points out some negligible imperfections on the finish.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer