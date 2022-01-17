8For those of us who regularly deal with allergies, it might be from the air quality at home. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, most specialists recommend the use of air purifiers on top of medication, so our immune systems don’t go haywire. Thankfully, we now have a sustainable option from briiv.

Just like its function, the manufacturer is aptly calling it the Air Purifier. People who champion products with little to no environmental impact will love what it brings to the table. Technically, you can set it on top of any surface in spaces that normally makes you sneeze and experience the unpleasant symptoms thereafter.

If left unchecked, these can eventually cause health issues after long term exposure. Nobody wants to keep popping pills for controlling their allergies anyway. Thus, instead of the usual HEPA filters, the Air Purifier from briiv relies on organic materials like carbon, coconut fibers, wool, and moss.

For those seeing it for the first time, the device may seem like a high-tech terrarium. It could be from the moss that sits on top of the coconut fiber layer. The Air Purifier includes the three-stage natural filter. The company says the Matrix filter will last a year before it needs to be replaced.

These days, you can easily find gadgets like it anywhere that sells consumer electronics for your household. It’s great of briiv to give the Air Purifier a stylish aesthetic that won’t look out of place in any room. A cool selling point here is the application of natural components to rid the air of irritants and pollutants.

Images courtesy of briiv