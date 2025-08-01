Renders are out for the planned transformation of the forgotten coal-burning power plant that once powered Connecticut’s Manresa Island. The $120 million project by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and SCAPE landscape architects now has a name – Manresa Wilds. It’s a multi-story structure with a glass façade that hosts various attractions.

The project transforms 125 acres of abandoned waterfront into “a vibrant first-of-its-kind destination where nature, history and imagination meet.” SCAPE added elevated areas to protect against flooding and trees to combat heat. There are walking paths along restored wetlands and salt marshes, where guests can explore native plants that form habitats for local wildlife. The park also offers a diverse network of communal outdoor areas.

Among the key features of the waterfront at Manresa Wilds include an expansive green lawn and meadow, a public beach with sweeping views of the Long Island Sound and New York City, and pedestrian bridges with wildlife attraction. There are also outdoor thermal pools, a boat launch, and a rejuvenated pier.

Meanwhile, as for the eight-story boiler structure itself, BIG’s focus is on recreation and social spaces. The turbine halls becomes a multi-purpose event space and speakeasy. Then the smallest structure – the 8,200-sq-ft office building – becomes a marine and ecological learning laboratory with classrooms and research spaces.

Moreover, BIG’s plans for Manresa Wilds include a network of educational and research facilities, water slides, a swimming pool, a partially green roof, and restaurants. There is also an underground scenic water channel that connects the boiler building, turbine hall, and office building. The park is set to open in phases in 2026.

Images courtesy of Manresa Wilds