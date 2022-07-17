There’s nothing better than a cup of joe to perk you up early in the morning, especially one made from freshly-ground coffee beans. You can enjoy a steaming mug of cafe-quality coffee in the comfort of your own kitchen with Breville the Barista Express.

Craft great-tasting espresso in less than a minute with this coffee machine that lets you grind the beans just before extraction. A conical burr grinder with 16 grind settings ensures precise grounds every time. The right amount of freshly-ground coffee beans goes directly into the portafilter.

Meanwhile, a simple yet intuitive grind size dial gives you control over the grind size regardless of the type of beans. You can even opt out of the automatic controls for the manual and choose between single or double shots.

The Breville the Barista Express comes with a Thermocoil–integrated stainless steel heating system with digital temperature control (PID). It delivers water at exactly 200°F to ensure that the water dispensed is at the optimal temperature for espresso extraction. It also gradually increases water pressure to gently expand grinds for an even 9-bar extraction.

As with other espresso machines, this one also comes with a steam wand that produces micro-foam milk for latte art. It has a purge function that automatically adjusts water temperature after steam for optimal espresso temperature.

The Breville the Barista Express runs at 1560 Watts and comes in a brushed stainless steel body. It has a 2000ml water tank capacity with a bean hopper capacity of 1/2 pounds. It comes in Black Sesame, Cranberry, or Stainless Steel colorways and at a size of 13.1″ x 12.8″ x 12.2″.

Images courtesy of Breville