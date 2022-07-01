What are your plans this summer? Not everyone can get time off work, but for those who do, there are a lot of choices available compared to the last few years. For the folks who are gearing up for a dive soon, Bremont is partnering with Laird Hamilton and bringing you the Waterman Apex.

The watchmaker and its brand ambassador are promoting this limited-edition timepiece for the conservation of our oceans and their marine life. Hopefully, this tough yet stylish diver’s watch will be enough to spread awareness.

Proceeds of each sale are benefiting the Bimini Biological Field Station Foundation (Shark Lab). Yes, we are aware that many find these creatures terrifying, but they play a crucial role in the ecosystem.

Bremont X Laird Hamilton Waterman Apex Details

Bremont is offering the watch in two variants. One ships with a Harbour Blue rubber strap, while the other sports a classy steel bracelet. Apart from these, both shares the same specifications. The Waterman Apex flaunts a 43 mm x 51 mm x 16 mm stainless-steel Bremont Trip-Tick case.

We have a uni-directional bezel with a black bezel insert that has markers in white and blue. Instead of directly at 3 o’clock, the crown is positioned slightly at an angle above it. A protector shields it from bumps, and it also features an automatic helium escape valve.

A domed sapphire crystal covers the matte black metal dial, which has applied nickel-plated indices and a date window at 3 o’clock. Meanwhile, the minute track in white borders the flange. The raised central section shows decorative patterns of waves and shark fins.

The primary hour and second hands are also nickel-plated, while the second hand is in red. The GMT is matte black with a blue tip. Most elements have a Super-LumiNova coat for low-light visibility. Its modified calibre 11 1/2’’’ BE-93-2AV automatic movement boasts a 42-hours power reserve.

Moreover, Bremont’s patented anti-shock mounting system keeps the Waterman Apex safe from bumps and other forms of impact. You can view the custom rotor via the exhibition case back to see decorative patterns of the waves and shark fins, but this time in blue against a black backdrop.

Images courtesy of Bremont