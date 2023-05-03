In a few days, the world will witness the coronation of Charles III and Camilla, which is a historic event. Therefore, expect to see companies rush to release products to commemorate the occasion. Earlier, we learned of Gordon & Macphail’s 74-year-old single malt Scotch. Now, it’s Bremont’s turn to reveal the MBII King Charles III.

When the occasion calls for understated sophistication, the British watchmaker knows how to pull one off. This latest addition to its lineup is based on the Martin-Baker series and pays tribute to the royal of its namesake with class. Moreover, buyers of this exclusive timepiece are also receiving cool extras to sweeten the deal.

With only 50 units slated for production, it did not take long for the entire batch to sell out. Retailing for $4,995, everybody was likely in a mad rush to grab one for their collection. As for the specifications, Bremont endows the MBII King Charles III with a 43 mm x 14.5 mm Trip-Tick case.

its construction features a stainless-steel case and case back, while the knurled case middle is crafted out of titanium. As with most Bremont watches, its automatic movement is protected by a patented anti-shock mount and an anti-magnetic Faraday cage.

Meanwhile, the 26-jewel BE-36AE caliber boasts a 38-hour power reserve. The MBII King Charles III is outfitted with a bi-directional inner Roto-Click bezel. Users can make adjustments via the knurled crown at 4 o’clock.

Its white metal dial sports a combination of Arabic numeral and baton hour markers. Super-LumiNova coats the indices and spine of the hands to emit a soft blue glow in the dark. The sword hands are accompanied by a seconds hand in royal purple.

Bremont adorns the case back with the 2023 Coronation Emblem and even includes a limited-edition commemorative coin. Completing the ensemble of the MBII King Charles III is a black calf leather strap with white stitching and a stainless steel pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Bremont