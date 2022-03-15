What’s could be better than a stylish blackout timepiece? How about more? Bremont is expanding its Jet series with two more models that sport all-black designs. There’s the Supermarine Chrono Jet and the Supermarine S502 Jet. Both have been tested by military professionals and have their seal of approval. Let’s find out which of these fits your style.

Let’s start with the Supermarine Chrono Jet which saw action on the wrist of former Special Forces Operator Jason “Foxy” Fox. Bremont presents this in a 43 mm stainless steel round case with a black DLC coat. It features a bi-directional rotating bezel with a black ceramic bezel insert with 24-hour markers. To the right, we have a screw-down crown and chronograph pushers.

Under the sapphire crystal is a matte black dial with three snailed sub-dials in white. The minute track on the flange is in white with indices in black. A date window sits between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock. The Supermarine Chrono Jet runs on a Bremont’s Caliber BE-54AE automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve.

Next up is the Supermarine S702 Jet which is more understated of the two and tested by former Royal Marine Commando Aldo Kane. It also comes in a 43 mm stainless-steel case in black DLC. The uni-directional bezel holds a black ceramic bezel insert while the crown sports an automatic helium escape valve and protector.

We love that the dial is in a deeper shade of black with applied hour markers in a combination of round and baton shapes. The Supermarine S702 Jet is equipped with the watchmaker’s Caliber BE-93-2AV automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Both models ship with black rubber straps. Finally, we also love the cool blue glow of their Super-LumiNova lume.

Images courtesy of Bremont