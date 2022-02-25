It has been quite some time since we got wind of anything new from Breitling. Triumph, on the other hand, just recently shared the latest development update for its all-electric motorcycle prototype. With so many watchmakers already flaunting their wares for 2022, the Swiss luxury timepiece label unveils two marvelous tie-ins under its Top Time lineup.

As with any collaboration, both parties develop exclusive products that share influences from their respective works. As to how they choose to visually express the partnership is totally up to their designers and engineers. Let’s start off with the British moto manufacturer’s contribution to this alliance.

The duo of Top Time chronographs will be drawing inspiration from the Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition. This two-wheeler will run you about $18,300 and only 270 units will ship globally. The beautiful polychromatic blue shade of its tank comes from the 1951 Thunderbird’s color.

A black stripe bisects the tank and features the Breitling script just beside the cap. Owners are also awarded the opportunity to purchase the Top Time Triumph Speed-Twin Edition. The number of examples is tied to the motorcycle in question and even includes an engraving to match the number of their bike.

The regular variant does not have this. Furthermore, the Ice Blue dial features contrasting vertical and horizontal brushed textures instead of a sunray finish. Aside from these visual differences, both share the same 41 mm round stainless-steel dial with a caseback engraved with Triumph’s straight-twin engine.

A domed sapphire crystal covers the chronograph’s beautiful co-brand dial. The two sub-dials sport matte edges with snailed inner faces. The Top Time Triumph runs on a Breitling 23 self-winding caliber with a 48-hour power reserve. Both tout two-tone black/yellow calfskin leather rally straps with stainless-steel folding clasps.

Images courtesy of Breitling/Triumph