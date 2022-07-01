Bremont just debuted a 250-piece limited-edition version of its Waterman Apex diver’s watch. The timepiece is in partnership with surfing legend Laird Hamilton. Meanwhile, Breitling is also cooking up an ocean-themed collaboration of its own. Summer is indeed a time for the beach and waves. Now, you can also look good with the Superocean Automatic 42 Kelly Slater.

As noted earlier, Bremont is not the only watchmaker with a prominent surfer behind its marketing campaign. On Breitling’s corner is 11-time World Surf League champion, Kelly Slater. Brand ambassadors aside, both are solid diver’s watches that have their respective followings.

However, if you’re a fan of vibrant hues, this exclusive variant fits the bill. Breitling presents this rugged timekeeper with a 42 mm x 47.7 mm x 12.5 mm stainless-steel case. Nothing fancy at the rear as the Superocean Automatic 42 Kelly Slater sports a screwed-in case back.

We then have a ratcheted uni-directional bezel with a black ceramic insert that features engraved indices. Next, is the cambered sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coatings on both sides. Then, the final piece that makes the Superocean Automatic 42 Kelly Slater water-resistant up to 1,000 feet is the screw-down crown.

Breitling makes the diver’s watch even more elegant with the mix of satin and mirror-polished surfaces. The Superocean Automatic 42 Kelly Slater grabs your attention with the vibrant orange dial. The broad hands and hour markers all come with Super-LumiNova lume to make them visible when it gets dark.

The aggressively angled flange of the Superocean Automatic 42 Kelly Slater holds the minute track. Running the show here is the in-house Breitling 17 self-winding caliber with a 38-hour power reserve. The lugs hold 22 mm green rubber straps that use a stainless-steel folding clasp closure system.

Images courtesy of Breitling